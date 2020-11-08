DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.38 Million in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,539,000 after acquiring an additional 174,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allakos by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.01. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

