Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 17,008 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 559.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

