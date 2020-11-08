Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

