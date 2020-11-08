Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

