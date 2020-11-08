Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

