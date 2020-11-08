Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,118 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. AXA increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.