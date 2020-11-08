Amalgamated Bank Sells 612 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 217.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 118,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,780 shares of company stock worth $2,369,658. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

