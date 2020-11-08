Amalgamated Bank Sells 144 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 398,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,851. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

