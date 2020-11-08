Amalgamated Bank Has $566,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $178,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.89. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

