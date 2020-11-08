Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG opened at $77.47 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

