Amalgamated Bank Sells 91 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 190.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $209.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,358 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,332,181.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,074,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,652,718.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $3,050,443.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,493 shares of company stock worth $44,504,610. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

