Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $643.45 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $647.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.