Amalgamated Bank Has $599,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

