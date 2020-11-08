Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 3,911,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

