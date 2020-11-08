Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,331 shares of company stock worth $32,111,337. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

