Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 215,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 206.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 188,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 127,340 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 350,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

