Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 163.1% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 416,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,627,000 after acquiring an additional 258,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 55.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,943,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,876,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,643 shares of company stock worth $5,784,217. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

