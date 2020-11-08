Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

CINF stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

