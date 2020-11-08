Amalgamated Bank Sells 172 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Freshpet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $630,552.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,186. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

FRPT opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

