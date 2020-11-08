Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

HQY stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

