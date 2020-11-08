Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $215,354. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.