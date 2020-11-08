Amalgamated Bank Sells 308 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

