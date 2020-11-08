Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. Wright Medical Group NV has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WMGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock worth $179,289. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.