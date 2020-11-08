Amalgamated Bank Sells 501 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

CFG opened at $27.71 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

