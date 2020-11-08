Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

