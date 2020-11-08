Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,508 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,547,000 after acquiring an additional 584,670 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,995,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,051,000 after purchasing an additional 122,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 64.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,385,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after buying an additional 930,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 28.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

