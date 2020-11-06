Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 155,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $47,329,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.21.

NYSE PAYC opened at $373.26 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $399.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average of $299.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

