C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

