IFP Advisors Inc Has $265,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 313,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after buying an additional 265,782 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $153.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.