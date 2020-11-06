Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

CAH opened at $53.06 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

