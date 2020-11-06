Aspiriant LLC Purchases 4,313 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $139.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $367.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

