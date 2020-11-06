AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $10,249,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.94.

Shares of AGCO opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.