Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $409.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $428.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.45.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.