Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

