Amalgamated Bank Sells 441 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after buying an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $1,638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 21.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $1,352,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

EIX opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

