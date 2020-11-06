Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,703,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,116 shares of company stock worth $856,605 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.