Amalgamated Bank Sells 551 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

