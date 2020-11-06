Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

