Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $68,096,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 385.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 327,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.06.

NYSE VMC opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

