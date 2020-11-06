Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,395 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $366,128.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,716.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,689 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

