Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,176 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 557.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $833,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,149,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

