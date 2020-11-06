Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $450.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.39.

BIIB opened at $328.90 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

