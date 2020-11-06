Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.67 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

NYSE PXD opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

