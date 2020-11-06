WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,403,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,218,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

