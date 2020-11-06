WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of BOX worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 166,422 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

