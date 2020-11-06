iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $15,422,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $235.83 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $261.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,884.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,442 shares of company stock worth $20,106,646. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

