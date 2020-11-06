Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.35 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,438 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

