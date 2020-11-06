Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,535 shares of company stock worth $1,756,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.