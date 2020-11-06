WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,402 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 124,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 186.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE:LNT opened at $54.88 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

