IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after buying an additional 1,418,799 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $19,710,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $8,857,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock worth $9,824,109 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

